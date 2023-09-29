Soldier who crossed into N Korea arrives back in US

San Antonio: The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas more than two months ago was whisked to a Texas Army base Thursday for medical checks and interviews after his return to the US, according to the Pentagon.

North Korea abruptly announced a day earlier that it would expel Pvt Travis King. His return was organised with the help of ally Sweden and rival China, according to the White House. While officials have said King, 23, is in good health and the immediate focus will be on caring for him and reintegrating him.