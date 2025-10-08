Snowstorms strand hikers in China, South Korean climber dies in Nepal

Beijing: Early-season snowfalls have stranded hikers in two mountainous areas in western China, including several hundred at the base of Mount Everest, and forced the closing of trails in a third.

In neighbouring Nepal, a South Korean climber died after getting caught in a storm while ascending a Himalayan peak just south of Everest.

The severe weather struck in the middle of a weeklong national holiday in China, when many flock to national parks and other tourist sites. One person

died, and more than 200 others were evacuated after hiking into a remote part of Qinghai province.

Western China is dominated by the Tibetan plateau, a vast elevated area stretching from the Himalayas on the border with Nepal to Qinghai province and the Xinjiang region in the north.

It is known for its scenic, snow-capped mountains and crystal-clear lakes and is the source of the Yangtze, Mekong and other major rivers that flow down to nearby countries and other parts of China.