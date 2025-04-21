Small plane crash kills all 4 on board

Trilla (IL): A single-engine plane crashed in a field in central Illinois on Saturday, killing all four people

on board.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said the victims were two women and two men, but he could not release more details pending notification of next of kin.

The Cessna C180G airplane went down shortly after 10 am near the unincorporated community of Trilla, the National Transportation Safety Board said via

email.

Preliminary information indicated that it struck power lines, the NTSB said.

“Terrible news out of Coles County,” Gov JB Pritzker said on social media, adding that his administration

“is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today.”