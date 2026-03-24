Slovenia’s Prez urges talks on future government

Ljubljana: Slovenia’s president on Monday urged the country’s political parties to start talks on forming a new government as soon as possible after a parliamentary election on the weekend in the European Union country ended with no clear winner and the main players practically tied.

PM Robert Golob’s liberal Freedom Movement won 29 seats in the 90-member assembly while the opposition right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party, or SDS, won 28, according to preliminary results of 99.85 per cent of votes counted by the state election authorities. It means that no party has a clear majority and that a future government will depend on smaller parties. Agencies