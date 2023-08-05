Slovenia suffered its worst-ever floods: PM

Ljubljana (Slovenia): Slovenia has faced the worst-ever natural disaster in its history, Prime Minister Robert Golob said Saturday, after devastating floods caused damage estimated at half a billion euros (550 million).

Devastating floods on Thursday and Friday killed three people and destroyed roads, bridges and houses in the small Alpine country. Two thirds of the territory had been affected, Golob said.

The floods were “the biggest natural disaster” in Slovenia’s history, Golob said after a meeting of the country’s National Security Council on Saturday.

“Luckily, last night was easier than the one before.”

After three weather-related deaths were reported on Friday, Slovenian media said on Saturday that one more person was found dead in the capital Ljubljana. Police are yet to confirm the report.

The floods were caused by torrential rains on Friday which caused rivers to swell swiftly and burst into houses, fields and towns.

Slovenia’s weather service said a month’s worth of rain fell in less than a day.