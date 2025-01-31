SL Prez ready to release Tamil land in Jaffna

Colombo: President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday assured the northern Tamils that their lands held by the military would be fully returned back to them soon.

Dissanayake was visiting Jaffna, the northern capital, for the first time since being elected President in September last year and stated that land belonging to the people should rightfully remain with them.

He said steps are being taken to expedite the process of returning land to

its rightful owners.