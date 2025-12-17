SL: Over 600 schools in Ditwah-hit provinces not to reopen for 3rd term

COLOMBO: Over 600 schools in three cyclone-affected provinces of Sri Lanka will not be reopening for the third term, and the students will be promoted without tests, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday. The Ministry of Education directed schools to refrain from conducting term tests for Grades 6 to 10 for the third term of the 2025 academic year, reported Newsfirst Lanka portal.

In Sri Lanka, institutions which are primarily government-run divide the academic year into three terms, but this is not followed by every institution.

“At least 640 schools in the cyclone-affected areas will remain shut. We have instructed the regional educational officers to promote students to the next grade without term tests,”

said Nalaka Kaluwewa, Secretary for the education ministry.

Although schools are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, the final decisions on the reopening of the schools have been delegated to provincial and

district authorities. agencies