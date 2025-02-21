SL: 6 elephants killed after train hits wild herd

Colombo: Kilauea, one of the world’s moAt least six elephants were killed when a passenger train hit a herd near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, an official said on Thursday.

Four baby elephants and two adults died in the collision near Minneriya, about 200 km from the capital, Colombo. The area is renowned for its nature park and wildlife, said Hasini Sarathchandra, a spokesman for the wildlife department. The engine and several compartments had derailed after the collision.