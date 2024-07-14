Six people killed in road accident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar: At least six people, including children, were killed and seven others injured when a jeep plunged into a river in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.



The accident occurred in the Upper Chitral district of the province when the 14-seater jeep they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous track and fell into the Chitral River, the police said.

The rescue teams retrieved the dead bodies and moved them to the hospital.

The injured were shifted to a hospital.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident.

Gandapur directed hospital authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.