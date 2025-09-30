Singapore’s population increases to 6.11 million

Singapore: Singapore’s total population hit a new high of 6.11 million as of June 2025, an increase of 1.2 per cent in a year, mainly due to the growth in the non-resident population, mostly foreigners and migrants, according to a government report published on Monday. This is the first time that the city-state’s population exceeded 6 million, as per the annual Population in Brief report by the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) of the Prime Minister’s Office and its partner agencies.

As of June 2025, there were 4.2 million Singapore residents - 3.66 million citizens and 0.54 million Permanent Residents. The non-resident population increased by 2.7 per cent from 1.86 million in June 2024 to 1.91 million in June 2025. The increase came primarily from work permit holders, followed by migrant domestic workers or maids and domestic helpers, it said. The foreign workforce makes up about two-thirds of the non-resident population, while the remaining third comprises mainly maids, dependents and students.

“The non-resident population is diverse, and its size and composition fluctuate depending on our economic and social needs,” CNA reported. The citizen population increased by 0.7 per cent from 3.64 million in June 2024. Singapore’s local birth rate among citizens is low, while the PR population remains stable.

Singapore's annualised population growth rate of 1.5 per cent over the past five years – from 2020 to 2025 – was higher than the 0.5 per cent over the preceding five-year period.

