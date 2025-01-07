Singapore passes law protecting scam victims

Singapore: Singapore on Tuesday passed a new law providing the police with powers to order banks to restrict the banking transactions of potential scam victims.

The Protection from Scams Bill comes as scams remain a “grave concern” in Singapore, said Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling as she tabled the Bill for a second reading in Parliament.

“This Bill, passed unanimously, allows the police to act decisively and close a gap in our arsenal against scammers,” Channel News Asia quoted the minister as saying in the House.

The Bill will allow specified officers, including those from the police and Commercial Affairs Department, to issue restriction orders to banks if there is reasonable belief that account holders will be making transfers to scammers.

A new Bill was also introduced that aims to consolidate and strengthen the government’s powers to maintain racial harmony in the

multi-ethnic city-state.