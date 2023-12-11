‘Singapore hospitals monitoring COVID-19 situation closely’

Singapore: Singapore hospitals are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country closely and are ready to increase their capacity if needed following a recent wave of infections, hospital authorities said on Monday.

Singapore has seen an increase in COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks.

According to MOH, the estimated number of COVID-19 cases in the week of November 26 to December 2 rose to 32,035, compared with 22,094 cases in the previous week. While MOH noted that the numbers of hospitalisations and ICU cases are not as high as they were during the pandemic.