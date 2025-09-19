Shooting at Israeli-run border crossing with Jordan kills 2

Jerusalem: A gunman killed two people at an Israeli-run border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan on Thursday, officials said. The Israeli military separately announced the deaths of four more soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip, the first since it launched a major offensive in Gaza City, in the north.

The Israeli military referred to the shooting as a militant attack and said that the shooter arrived on a truck transporting humanitarian aid. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said that two men, around 60 and 20 years old, were killed,

The military said the attacker had been “neutralised”, without elaborating.

Three Israelis were killed in a September 2024 attack at the crossing, when a retired Jordanian soldier opened fire. That attack appeared to be linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The Allenby Bridge Crossing over the Jordan River, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, is mainly used by Palestinians and tourists. It was closed after the attack.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with Gaza and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinians want all three territories for a future state. Violence has surged across the occupied West Bank since the Hamas-led attack from Gaza into southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, which ignited the latest war.

Israel is waging a major ground offensive in Gaza City that has forced nearly 250,000 Palestinians to flee, according to the United Nations. Hundreds of thousands remain in the city, large parts of which have already been destroyed in previous Israeli raids.

The deaths of Israeli soldiers could further erode support for the war among Israelis who fear that the fighting puts soldiers and hostages at risk.

Israel’s culture minister has cut funding for the country’s most prestigious film awards ceremony, saying this year’s best feature winner “spits” on Israeli soldiers.

Miki Zohar said that he was taking the step in response to Tuesday’s Ophir Award for “The Sea” — a story about a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who sneaks into Israel from the West Bank in a quest to see the sea for the first time. The film will now represent Israel in the Oscar awards.

Zohar, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said that he was halting funding for the ceremony because of the film’s depiction of

Israeli soldiers.