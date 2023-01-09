‘Ship that went aground in Suez Canal refloated’

Cairo: The Suez Canal Authority said Monday that a cargo ship that went aground in the Egyptian waterway has been refloated

Canal services firm Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said three canal tugboats had been working to refloat the vessel.

Officials had no details on what caused the vessel to run aground. Parts of Egypt, including its northern provinces, experienced a wave of bad weather Sunday. A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, a canal services firm said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether canal traffic was affected. Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said three canal tugboats were trying to refloat the vessel.

Officials had no details on what caused the vessel to run aground. Parts of Egypt, including its northern provinces, experienced a wave of bad weather Sunday.

Satellite tracking data analysed by The Associated Press showed the Glory in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal just south of Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea.

Leth Agencies later posted a graphic that suggested that the Glory was against the west bank of the canal, pointed south and not wedged across the channel.