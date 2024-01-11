Sheikh Hasina sworn in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for 5th term

Dhaka: Sheikh Hasina was on Thursday sworn in as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fifth term, days after her Awami League won an overwhelming majority in the general elections boycotted by the main opposition BNP and its allies.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Hasina at a ceremony joined by politicians, foreign diplomats, civil society figures and senior civil and military officials at Bangabhaban presidential palace here.

She will serve as the 12th prime minister; her fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term.wHasina, the daughter of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation

since 2009. agencies