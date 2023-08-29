Shehbaz calls it ‘dark chapter’

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for “favouring” Imran Khan, saying his messages to the lower courts led to the suspension of the sentence of the former premier and called the verdict a “dark chapter” in the country’s history.

Taking to microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, Sharif said that the IHC had been influenced by the Supreme Court’s leniency toward the PTI chief. Taking an indirect jibe at Khan, Sharif said, “The ‘favourite’s’ sentence has been suspended, not terminated.” “Chief Justice’s message of “Good to see you” and “Wishing you good luck” reached Islamabad High Court. If everyone knows what the decision will be before the decision comes, it should be a moment of concern for the justice system,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)cief said.