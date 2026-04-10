Several Nigerian soldiers killed during assault on military base in northeast

Abuja: Several soldiers were killed during an attempt to raid a military base in northeastern Nigeria early Thursday, the country’s military said.

The attack occurred in Benisheikh in Borno state, army spokesman Michael Onoja said in a statement, but it was repelled.

Onoja described the assailants as “terrorists,” which is the term the military uses to describe members of Islamic militant groups in the northeast of the country.

Onoja didn’t specify how many soldiers were killed in the latest attack on military bases. He said that Brig. Gen. Oseni Braimah led the troops.

“This attack is a clear indication of the desperation of terrorist elements who, having suffered significant losses in recent operations, continue to resort to futile and ill-fated offensives against well-defended military positions,” he said.

“Regrettably, the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.”

Nigeria, which is Africa’s most populous country, is battling a complex security crisis, especially in the north where there is a decadelong insurgency and several armed groups who kidnap for ransom.

Among the most prominent Islamic militant groups are Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, which is affiliated with the Islamic State group and known as Islamic State West Africa Province.