Seven people killed in landslide in Nepal

Kathmandu: Seven people from two families were killed in separate incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rains in western Nepal in the last 24 hours, police said on Monday.

Four members of a family were buried alive in the Bajhang district as a landslide swept away a house at the Bungal municipality-10 on Sunday night, according to the police.

Those killed included 50-year-old Kali Dhami, her daughter-in-law and grandchildren aged six and three, said the police. However, six other members of the family managed to escape from nature’s fury.