Seoul believes teen daughter of North Korea’s Kim to be his ‘fairly’ heir

Seoul: South Korea’s spy agency says it’s now fair to view the teenage daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as his heir, its strongest assessment yet on the rising political status of the girl who it believes could extend her family’s rule into a fourth generation.

The girl, dubbed by state media as Kim’s “most beloved” or “respected” child, has accompanied her father to numerous high-profile events since late 2022, sparking outside speculation

that she’s being groomed as the North’s future leader. In a closed-door briefing at the National Assembly, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service director Lee Jong-seok said the girl could be considered as Kim’s successor in response to questions by lawmakers about her political standing, according to Lee Seong Kweun, one of the lawmakers who attended the meeting.agencies