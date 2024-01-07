Senior PTI leader Qureshi declared ineligible to polls

Lahore: Pakistan’s former foreign minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s Senior Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been declared “ineligible” to contest the February 8 general elections by a poll tribunal, a media report said on Sunday.

While Qureshi was cleared to contest polls from the NA-214 constituency in Sindh’s Umarkot city, the appellate election tribunal turned down his appeal filed against the returning

officer’s (RO) decision to reject his nomination papers for two National Assembly and as many Punjab Assembly seats in Multan in

Punjab province.