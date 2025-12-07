Senior Indian govt official arrives in Nepal to review election preparations

Kathmandu: A senior Indian government official arrived here on Sunday to review Nepal’s election preparations and assess progress in India-funded development projects, officials said.

Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External

Affairs, will hold a series of high-level meetings during his four-day visit, foreign ministry officials here said.

He is expected to call on Prime Minister Sushila Karki and meet Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal, Commerce Minister Anil Kumar Sinha and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal on Tuesday, they said.

Mahawar’s discussions in Kathmandu will focus on India’s support and cooperation for the March 5 elections, the officials said, adding that he will also assess progress in India-funded development projects in Nepal.

Besides meeting Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, he will travel to Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, to attend an official event. He will also inspect the integrated check post in Bhairahawa, constructed with India’s assistance, the officials said.

Mahawar is the senior-most Indian official to visit Nepal since the Gen Z uprising in September, which led to the ouster of the prime minister K P Sharma

Oli-led government.