Senegal to elect its next Prez after months of unrest

Dakar: Senegalese are heading to the polls Sunday to vote in a tightly contested presidential race marred by months of unrest that threatened democracy in one of West Africa’s most stable nations.

The election will take place after much uncertainty following President Macky Sall’s unsuccessful effort to delay the February 25 vote until the end of the year and then announcing a surprise amnesty for political prisoners.

Two leading opposition figures were released from prison last week to jubilant celebrations.

Sunday’s election is set to be Senegal’s fourth democratic transfer of power since it gained independence from France in 1960.