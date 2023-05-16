Senegal opposition leader’s trial postponed after day of violence

Dakar: The rape trial of Senegal’s main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko that was due to open on Tuesday in the capital has been postponed until May 23.

The delay came after 24 hours of unrest linked to the case against the prominent politician in the West African nation in which the interior ministry says three people died, including a police officer killed by a reversing armoured car.

Police and Sonko’s supporters clashed Monday in the southern city of Ziguinchor where youths threw stones and used tree trunks to barricade streets leading to Sonko’s house.









