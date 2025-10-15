Semi-trailer crashes into van on US highway, killing seven

Jackson County: Seven people were killed in a fiery crash on a highway in Georgia on Monday afternoon when a semi-trailer struck a van and it burst into flames, according to law enforcement authorities.

The semi-trailer was following too close to the Dodge van on Interstate 85 in Jackson County, about 100 kilometres northeast of Atlanta, when the crash happened, Franka Young, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said in an email. Seven people in the van died at the scene.

Four other vehicles also crashed in what officials described as a “chain reaction” after the initial collision.