Security forces kill 9 militants in Pakistan

Peshawar: Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers and a “high-value” terrorist, during an operation in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Thursday.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted late on Wednesday in the Bajaur district of the province, according to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). After a fierce gunbattle, the law enforcement agency personnel killed nine terrorists. Among those killed were two suicide bombers and a terrorist ring leader who was a high-value target, the ISPR statement said, adding that the slain militants remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians.

While the security forces recovered large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists, sanitisation operations were underway to eliminate any further militants, it added.