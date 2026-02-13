Seattle reaches $29m settlement with family of grad student from India

Seattle: The city of Seattle has reached a $29 million settlement with the family of a 23-year-old graduate student from India who was struck by a speeding police officer as she crossed a street in 2023.

Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by Officer Kevin Dave, who was driving as fast as 119 kph in a 40-kph zone as he responded to a drug overdose call.

He had his emergency lights on and had been using his siren at intersections.

“Jaahnavi Kandula’s death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family,” City Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement Wednesday.

“Jaahnavi Kandula’s life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community.”

Kandula had been working toward a master’s degree in information

systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.