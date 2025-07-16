SCO should improve mechanisms to respond to security threats: Xi

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday told the foreign ministers of the SCO member states that the grouping should improve mechanisms to respond to security threats and challenges, and build a solid security barrier.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among the foreign ministers and heads of standing bodies of the 10-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) whom Xi met here ahead of their meeting in Tianjin.

Xi said that over the past 24 years since its founding, the SCO has always upheld the Shanghai Spirit, grown into a mature and robust organisation, and demonstrated strong vitality.

He stressed that in the face of a turbulent and changing international landscape, the SCO must stay focused and confident, act efficiently and play a more proactive role in injecting greater stability and positive energy into the world. Xi said China has always prioritised the SCO in its neighbourhood diplomacy, and is committed to making organisation more substantive and stronger, safeguarding regional security and stability, promoting development & prosperity of member states and building a closer community with a shared future.