Schoolkids in England to learn about fake news

London: In what is being dubbed as the biggest curriculum shake-up in a decade, pupils in England will be taught about identifying fake news and learn more about artificial intelligence as part of a UK government revitalisation drive for schools.

Responding to the recommendations of a ‘Curriculum and Assessment Review’ by an academic on Wednesday, the

Department for Education (DfE) confirmed steps to ensure every young person is equipped with the knowledge and skills required over the next decades.

The review also recommends cutting the overall volume of exams faced by teenagers by 10 per cent, with the current examination levels seen as “excessive”.

“From the fundamentals of reading to the present danger of spotting fake news, as part of our Plan for Change, these landmark reforms will help young people step boldly into the future, with the knowledge to achieve and the skills to thrive as the world around us continues to rapidly evolve,” said Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

“It has been over a decade since the national curriculum was updated, and it’s more crucial than ever

that young people are equipped to face the challenges of today, so they can seize the exciting opportunities that life has to offer.

“The path to our country’s renewal runs through our schools: they must be an epicentre of the strongest possible foundations of knowledge, and the skills to excel in the modern world,” she said.

According to the DfE, primary school-aged children will be taught how to identify misinformation and disinformation, helping them develop the critical thinking needed to challenge what they see and protect them from online harms.