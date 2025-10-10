MillenniumPost
‘Scaled-up aid deliveries to Gaza will begin Sunday’

BY Agencies10 Oct 2025 11:48 PM IST

Wadi Gaza: The United Nations has been given the green light by Israel to begin delivering aid into Gaza starting Sunday, a UN official has said.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

The aid will include 170,000 metric tons that have already been positioned in neighbouring countries such as Jordan and Egypt

as humanitarian officials awaited permission from Israeli forces to restart their work.

Agencies

