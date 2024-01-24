Saudi to open 1st alcohol store for diplomats in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is poised to open its first-ever alcohol store, located in the capital Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, catering exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats. This move, revealed by a Reuters source and a document obtained by the news agency, marks a significant step in the kingdom’s ongoing efforts to modernise and diversify its economy under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Customers will have to register via a mobile app, get a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases, the document said.

The move is a milestone in the kingdom’s efforts to open the ultra-conservative Muslim country for tourism and business as drinking alcohol is forbidden in Islam.

It aligns with the broader Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at establishing a post-oil economy.

Situated in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, a neighbourhood primarily housing embassies and diplomats, the store will be strictly restricted to non-Muslims, as outlined in the document. The accessibility for other non-Muslim expatriates remains unclear, given that the majority of expatriates in Saudi Arabia are Muslim workers from Asia and Egypt.

An informed source anticipates the store’s opening in the coming weeks. Saudi Arabia enforces stringent laws against alcohol consumption, with penalties including lashes, deportation, fines, or imprisonment for offenders, including expatriates. As part of recent reforms, corporal punishment has been largely replaced by jail sentences.

Previously, alcohol was only accessible through diplomatic channels or the black market. The Saudi government did not respond to requests for comment.

State-controlled media reports indicate new restrictions on alcohol imports within diplomatic consignments, potentially increasing demand for the forthcoming store. The regulation aims to curb improper exchanges of special goods and alcoholic beverages received by non-Muslim embassies within Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia, once relatively closed off, has relaxed strict social codes, such as gender segregation and the mandatory wearing of all-covering black robes (abayas) for women. Crown Prince Mohammed’s consolidation of power has accompanied changes such as opening the country to non-religious tourism, hosting concerts, allowing women to drive, while also witnessing a crackdown on dissent and political rivals.

Vision 2030 seeks to develop local industries, establish logistics hubs, and create job opportunities for Saudi nationals on a

large scale.