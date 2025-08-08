Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Czech Republic and UK condemn Israel’s Gaza City plan

London/Prague: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday condemned as “wrong” Israel’s plan to further escalate its offensive in Gaza, calling for a reconsideration of the move that will only bring “more bloodshed” in the nearly two-year-long conflict.

The UK condemnation came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved plans to takeover Gaza City in the Palestinian enclave by a majority vote overnight.

The Israeli authorities have given five objectives for its actions as disarming Hamas; returning all hostages taken on by the group on October 7, 2023; demilitarising the Gaza Strip; taking security control of the territory; and establishing “an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority”.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said his country considers a plan by Israel to take over Gaza City “a risky step”.

Lipavský said the Czechs believe that Israel will take all necessary steps to protect the civilian population and will act in line with international law while the release of all hostages and a lasting ceasefire remain priorities.

The Czech Republic has been one of Israel’s biggest allies in the EU.

Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli plan to expand Gaza operations The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned what it referred to as Israel’s “starvation, brutal practices and ethnic cleansing” against the Palestinians.

It said Palestinians have an “emotional, historical and legal connection to their land” and lamented the failure of the international community to halt the fighting. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the Israeli Cabinet’s plan to take control of Gaza City.