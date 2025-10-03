Sarah Mullally named 1st female Archbishop

London: The Church of England has made history with the appointment of its first-ever female Archbishop of Canterbury in Bishop of London Sarah Mullally, 10 Downing Street announced in London on Friday.

As the principal leader of the Church of England, the Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally will now lead 85 million Anglicans across 165 countries around the world. Her appointment follows a UK-wide consultation after the resignation of Reverend Justin Welby last year in the wake of a child abuse scandal involving a barrister associated with the Church and reports of a cover-up. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the former National Health Service (NHS) nurse as the “first woman to hold the role” of the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, an appointment that was formally approved by King Charles III.

“The Church of England is of profound importance to this country. Its churches, cathedrals, schools, and charities are part of the fabric of our communities,” Starmer said in a statement. “The Archbishop of Canterbury will play a key role in our national life. I wish her every success and look forward to working together,” he said.

Sarah Mullally, 63, will now be known as Archbishop of Canterbury-designate until she legally becomes the Archbishop of Canterbury.