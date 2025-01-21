SA: ‘Ringleader in illegal mining disaster allowed to escape’

Johannesburg: A suspected illegal gold mining ringleader escaped from custody with help from police officers about a week after resurfacing from a disused mine in South Africa where 246 survivors were rescued and 78 bodies were retrieved last week, authorities said Monday.

Police said that the suspect, identified as Lesotho national James Neo Tshoaeli, was among the miners who resurfaced but was never booked by officers at police stations where survivors were taken. An investigation was underway into who helped him flee.

Tshoaeli, whose is also known as “Tiger,” is allegedly responsible for some deaths, assault and torture that are purported to have taken place underground, police said. Authorities have evidence of his involvement from survivors’ witness accounts and video footage, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said. Tshoaeli is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners, police said.