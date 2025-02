Goma (CONGO): Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advanced in eastern Congo, seizing Nyabibwe despite a declared ceasefire. Congo’s government dismissed the ceasefire as false, citing ongoing clashes. The rebels, supported by 4,000 Rwandan troops, control Goma and are advancing toward Bukavu. The UN urges reopening Goma’s airport for aid, as over 2,000 deaths have been reported since its capture.