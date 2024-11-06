Russia’s Putin open to ‘constructive dialogue’ with US: Kremlin

Moscow: As Donald Trump was elected the US president for a second term, Russia on Wednesday said President Vladimir Putin remained open to engaging in a “constructive dialogue” with the US, asserting that the future of Washington-Moscow relations depends on the American administration.

The remarks by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov came after 78-year-old Republican leader Trump defeated his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.

Peskov was responding to a question about whether relations between the US and Russia would deteriorate if Russian President Vladimir Putin did not congratulate Trump, the state-owned TASS news agency reported.