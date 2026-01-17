Russia’s Putin calls Netanyahu, Pezeshkian to discuss Iran

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Friday dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the crisis situation in West Asia amid threats of a US strike on Tehran.

Putin called for stability and security in the region to be ensured through diplomatic means,

expressing Russia’s readiness to mediate in this dialogue, a Russian government press release said. “Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The situation in the Middle East and Iran were discussed,” it said.