Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv kills four people

Kyiv: Four people were killed after Russia unleashed a massive combined attack on Kyiv early Friday, sparking fires and scattering debris across many districts of the capital, Ukrainian authorities said.

At least 27 people were injured as emergency crews responded to multiple strikes, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration. At least 430 drones and 18 missiles were used in the attack across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He said the attack, which struck other regions of the country, was targeting Kyiv. “A specially calculated attack to cause as much harm as possible to people and civilians,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

He added the Azerbaijan Embassy was damaged by fragments of an Iskander missile.

Fifteen people were hospitalised, including one man in critical condition and a pregnant woman, after a series of powerful explosions sounded in the city and airs defences were activated. City authorities warned that power and water outages are possible. In the Darnytskyi district, debris landed in the yard of a residential building and on the grounds of an educational facility.