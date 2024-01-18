Russia’s FM rejects US proposal to resume talks on nuclear arms control

Moscow: Russia’s top diplomat dismissed the United States proposal to resume a dialogue on nuclear arms control, saying Thursday that it’s impossible while Washington offers military support to Ukraine.

Speaking at an annual news conference, Sergey Lavrov accused the West of fuelling global security risks by encouraging Ukraine to ramp up strikes on the Russian territory and warned that Moscow will achieve its goals in the conflict regardless of Western support for Kyiv.

He said that for such talks to be held, Washington first needs to revise its current policy toward Russia.

Lavrov charged that Washington’s push for the revival of nuclear talks has been driven by a desire to resume inspections of Russia’s nuclear weapons sites.

He described such US demands as “indecent” in view of Ukraine’s attacks on Russian nuclear-capable bomber bases during the conflict.

“Amid a hybrid war’ waged by Washington against Russia, we aren’t seeing any basis, not only for any additional joint measures in the

sphere of arms control and reduction of strategic risks,

but for any discussion of strategic stability issues with the US,” he said.