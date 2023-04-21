Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city

Moscow: Russia’s military acknowledged that a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its warplanes caused a powerful blast in a Russian city not far from Ukraine’s border, injuring two and scaring local residents.

Belgorod, a city of 340,000 located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Russia-Ukraine border, has faced regular drone attacks during Russia’s current military operation in Ukraine.

Russian authorities blamed the earlier strikes on the Ukrainian military, which refrained from directly claiming responsibility for the attacks.

The explosion late on Thursday was far more powerful than anything Belgorod residents had experienced before.,

Witnesses reported a low hissing sound followed by a blast that made nearby apartment buildings tremble and shattered their windows.

It left a 20-meter (66-foot) -wide crater in the middle of a tree-lined boulevard

flanked by apartments, damaged several cars and

threw one vehicle onto a store roof.

Two people were injured, and a third person was later hospitalised with hypertension, authorities said.

Many of them called for strong retribution.