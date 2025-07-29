Russia’s Aeroflot cancels dozens of flights after cyberattack outage

Moscow: Russian state-owned flagship carrier Aeroflot suffered a mass IT outage Monday following a cyberattack, Russia’s prosecutor’s office said, forcing the airline to cancel more than 100 flights and delay others.

Footage shared on social media showed hundreds of delayed passengers crowding Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, where Aeroflot is based. The outage also disrupted flights operated by Aeroflot’s subsidiaries, Rossiya and Pobeda.

While most of the flights affected were domestic, the disruption also led to cancellations for some international flights to Belarus, Armenia and Uzbekistan.

In a statement released early Monday, Aeroflot warned passengers that the company’s IT system was experiencing unspecified difficulties and that disruption could follow.

Russia’s Prosecutor’s Office later confirmed that a cyberattack had caused the outage and that it had opened a criminal investigation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called reports of the attack “quite alarming,” adding that “the hacker threat is a threat that remains for all large companies providing services to the general public.”

Ukrainian hacker group Silent Crow and Belarusian hacker activist group the Belarus Cyber-Partisans, which opposes the rule of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group claimed it had accessed Aeroflot’s corporate network for a year, including audio recordings of phone calls, data from the company’s own surveillance on employees and other intercepted communications.