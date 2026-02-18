Russian, Ukrainian officials in Geneva for talks after almost four years of war

GENEVA: Delegations from Moscow and Kyiv were in Geneva on Tuesday for another round of

US-brokered peace talks, a week before the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

However, expectations for any breakthroughs in Geneva were low, with neither side apparently ready to budge from its positions on key territorial issues and future security guarantees, despite the United States setting a June deadline for a settlement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government’s delegation was in Switzerland and Russian state news agency Tass said the Russian delegation had also arrived.

Talks, to be held over two days, were expected to start later in the day. Discussions on the future of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory are expected to be particularly tough as

US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sit down with the delegations.

That’s according to a person familiar with the talks who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorised to talk to reporters. Russa is still insisting that Ukraine cede control of its eastern Donbas region.