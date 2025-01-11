Russian oil tanker drifting near German Island, no danger reported

BERLIN: A Russian oil tanker, Eventin, carrying 99,000 tonnes of oil, is drifting in the Baltic Sea near Germany’s Rügen island, en route to Egypt, according to German

news agency dpa.

The vessel, linked to Russia’s shadow fleet of aging tankers evading sanctions imposed after Russia’s Ukraine invasion, is sailing under Panama’s flag.

German authorities confirmed the ship is watertight, posing no environmental risk.

The crew remains on board, with no evacuation required,

dpa reported.