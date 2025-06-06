Russian missile, drone attack across Ukraine kills 3 people in Kyiv

Kyiv: Russia bombarded six regions of Ukraine in one of its largest aerial attacks of the three-year war, Ukrainian officials said Friday.

The nighttime assault lasted for hours and killed three emergency responders in the capital Kyiv, according to authorities. The barrage included 407 drones and 44 ballistic and cruise missiles, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said. Ukrainian forces said they shot down about 30 of the cruise missiles and up to 200 of the drones. Ukrainian cities have come under regular bombardment since Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

“Russia doesn’t change its stripes,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy, as well as the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and the general prosecutor’s office, said three emergency workers were killed in Kyiv while responding to the Russian strikes.