Russian hard line on ceasefire to jeopardise Putin-Trump summit?

moscow: A planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was put on hold on Tuesday, as Moscow’s rejection of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine cast a cloud over attempts at negotiations.

A senior White House official told Reuters that “there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future” after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a “productive call” but opted against an in-person meeting.

But summit preparations hit a snag and the two sides postponed a preparatory meeting between Rubio and Lavrov that had been expected to take place in Budapest on Thursday.

Lavrov and Rubio spoke by phone on Monday. Lavrov said that the place and the timing of the next Trump-Putin summit was less important than the substance of implementing the understandings reached in Alaska. The Kremlin said there was no clear date and that “serious preparation” for a summit was needed and that may take time. “Listen, we have an understanding of the presidents, but we cannot postpone what has not been finalised,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Neither President Trump nor President Putin gave exact dates.”

Asked if Moscow had an understanding of a possible date for the summit, Peskov said: “No, there is no understanding.” Neither side has publicly abandoned plans for Trump to meet Putin. Hungary’s foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, was in Washington on Tuesday, where he posted on Facebook: “We have some serious days ahead”. But two senior European diplomats said the postponement of the Rubio-Lavrov meeting was a sign the Americans would be reluctant to go ahead with a Trump-Putin summit.