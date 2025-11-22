Russian glide bomb hits apartment block, kills 5 in Ukraine

Kyiv: A Russian glide bomb slammed into a residential district in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing five people, officials said on Friday, as Moscow’s forces continued to hammer civilian areas of Ukraine.

The overnight attack, which also injured 10 people, including a teenage girl, occurred

after details emerged of a US plan to end the war, nearly four years after Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbour. Ukrainian officials were weighing the proposals, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expected to talk to US President Donald Trump in the

coming days.