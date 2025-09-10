Russian glide bomb attack in eastern Ukraine kills 21

Kyiv: A Russian glide bomb struck a village in eastern Ukraine as people lined up outside to receive their pensions on Tuesday, killing at least 21 and wounding nearly two dozen others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a regional official said.

The bomb hit the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region, Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram, in the latest Russian attack to kill civilians. More than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the three-year war, the United Nations says.

“Frankly brutal,” Zelenskyy said of the attack, urging the international community to make Russia pay economically for its full-scale invasion through additional sanctions.

“The world should not remain silent,” Zelenskyy wrote. “The world should not remain inactive. The United States needs a reaction. Europe needs a reaction. The G20 needs a reaction. Strong action is needed so that Russia stops bringing death.”

With US-led peace efforts making no headway in recent months, Russia has escalated its aerial barrages of Ukraine. On Sunday, Russia hit the capital, Kyiv, with drones and missiles in the largest aerial attack since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022.

US and European officials met at the US Treasury Department on Monday evening to discuss various forms of economic pressure to exert on Russia, including new sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil purchases, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.agencies