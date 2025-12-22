Russian general killed by bomb under his car in Moscow

MillenniumPost
BY Agencies22 Dec 2025 12:45 PM IST
Moscow: A Russian general was killed on Monday morning after an explosive device detonated underneath his car in southern Moscow, investigators said. Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, died from his injuries, Svetlana Petrenko, official spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee, said. “Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” Petrenko said.

