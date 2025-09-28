Russian drone, missile attack on Kyiv kills 4, at least 10 hurt

Kyiv: At least four people were killed when Russia unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight into Sunday, with the capital city of Kyiv suffering the heaviest assault.

This is the first major bombardment since an air attack on Kyiv killed at least 21 people last month.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration, confirmed Sunday’s casualties via Telegram, and said 10 others were wounded in the attack that targeted civilian areas across the city. A 12-year-old girl was among the dead.

“The Russians have restarted the child death counter,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a blast near the city centre.

The strikes that began overnight and continued after dawn also targeted residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, a medical facility and a kindergarten, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who also said damage was reported at more than 20 locations across the capital.

At Kyiv’s central train station, passengers arrived to the crackle of anti-aircraft gunfire and the low buzz of attack drones. Mostly women, they waited quietly in a platform underpass until the air raid alert ended. Parents checked the news on their phones while children played online games.

“The sky has turned black again,” said one woman at the station, who gave only her first name, Erika. “It’s happening a lot.”

At a multi-story residential building heavily damaged by a drone attack, a large section of the upper floors was gutted and windows blown out. Emergency services personnel, including firefighters with an extended ladder truck, used power saws to clear the debris. Piles of glass littered nearby sidewalks as building residents, some looking shaken,

sat on benches.