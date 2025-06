Russian attacks kill 24 civilians in Ukraine

Kyiv: Russian drones, missiles and artillery killed at least 24 civilians and injured more than 200 others in Ukraine, officials said Tuesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought guarantees at a NATO summit of further Western help for his country’s efforts to repel Russia’s invasion.

Russian forces have relentlessly blasted civilian areas of Ukraine throughout the war, which is now in its fourth year. More than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, according to the United Nations. Ukraine has also launched long-range drones against Russia, hitting residential areas.

Zelenskyy was set to meet Tuesday with Western leaders attending a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands. He is keen to lock in additional military support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s bigger army, as recent direct peace talks have delivered no progress on a possible settlement.

Key US military commitments to Ukraine left over from the Biden administration are expected to run out within months, according to analysts, and there is uncertainty over whether US President Donald Trump is willing to provide more.

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Dnipro hit multiple civilian sites in the central Ukrainian city around midday on Tuesday, killing 15 people and injuring at least 174 others, officials said.

In the nearby town of Samar, an attack killed two people and injured 14, Dnipro’s regional administration head Serhii Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The barrage damaged 19 schools, 10 kindergartens, a vocational school, a music school and a social welfare office, as well as eight medical facilities, according to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov. One of the blasts blew out the windows of a passenger train carrying around 500 people. Schools are closed for the summer break. Zelenskyy, in a post on Telegram, said Russia requires foreign components to build its ballistic missiles and urged countries to deny the Kremlin access to them by cracking down on Russian “schemes” to obtain them.