Russian attack on Kyiv kills three, injures 31

kyiv: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for new strong sanctions against Russia and its allies after Russian drones killed three and injured 31, including six children, in an overnight air attack on Kyiv.

The attack destroyed two high-rise apartment buildings and Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that seven of the injured, including two children, were taken to city hospitals.

Debris from destroyed Russian air weapons fell onto a nine-storey apartment building in Kyiv’s leafy Desnianskyi district, sparking a fire that engulfed several storeys, the mayor said.

“Every Russian strike is an attempt to inflict as much damage as possible on ordinary life,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

“Of course, additional tariff and sanctions restrictions are needed against Russia and all those helping it stay afloat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon Moscow says can pierce any defence shield, and will move towards deploying the weapon, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. The test, alongside a nuclear drill last week, sends a message that Russia, in Putin’s words, will never bow to pressure from the West over the war in Ukraine as U.S. President Donald Trump takes a tougher stance against Russia to push for a ceasefire.